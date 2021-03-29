Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army
Nigerian Eye
- The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Nigerian Army to postpone its training exercise until after the Ramadan fast.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Postpone your training of new recruits – Islamic group tells Nigerian Army
Independent:
Ramadan: MURIC Appeals To Nigerian Army To Postpone Recruits’ Training
The Herald:
Ramadan: MURIC Appeals to Nigerian Army to Postpone Recruits’ Training
The Eagle Online:
Postpone Army training till after Ramadan — MURIC
PM News:
MURIC urges Army to postpone training new recruits
Daily Nigerian:
Ramadan: MURIC urges Nigerian Army to postpone recruits’ training
News Diary Online:
Ramadan: MURIC appeals to Nigerian Army to postpone recruits’ training
Authentic News Daily:
Postpone Army Training Till After Ramadan – MURIC
Effiezy:
Postpone your training of new recruits – Islamic group tells Nigerian Army
More Picks
1
Osinbajo warns Nigerians visa would be needed to Kano if country breaks up -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
2
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares -
Encomium Magazine,
14 hours ago
3
How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
4
Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
5
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
6
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine -
Salone,
6 hours ago
8
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test -
Within Nigeria,
8 hours ago
9
Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...