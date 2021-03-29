Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians Blast Buhari Over Decision to Travel to London for Medical Checkup
Tori News  - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari's scheduled travel to the United Kingdom for a medical checkup has been condemned by Nigerians.

   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 I begged Niger Republic to let Nigeria construct free railway for them – Amaechi - Nigerian Eye, 19 hours ago
4 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
5 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 22 hours ago
8 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
9 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
