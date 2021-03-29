Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit
Naija Diary
- Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged mercilessly for being dressed in a modified catholic outfit commonly used by nuns.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu -
Naija Loaded,
24 hours ago
2
Nigeria Super Eagles Final Training Before Lesotho AFCON Qualifier Match -
My Celebrity & I,
11 hours ago
3
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares -
Encomium Magazine,
20 hours ago
4
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine -
Salone,
12 hours ago
5
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
Tribunal affirms Gov. Obaseki’s victory, dismisses 4 petitions seeking nullification -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
7
Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi -
Information Nigeria,
12 hours ago
8
Sinach’s A Celebration Of Joy Concert To Stream Worldwide Exclusively On YouTube On Easter Sunday -
Mojidelano,
23 hours ago
9
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test -
Within Nigeria,
14 hours ago
10
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
9 hours ago
