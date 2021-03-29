Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit
Naija Diary  - Nigerian stylist, Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged mercilessly for being dressed in a modified catholic outfit commonly used by nuns.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toyin Lawani lashes out at critics after being criticised for raunchy nun outfit Daily Post:
Toyin Lawani lashes out at critics after being criticised for raunchy nun outfit
Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion and depicting themes - Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion and depicting themes - Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit
"Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion" – Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit Yaba Left Online:
"Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion" – Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani releases photo of herself in sexy Muslim clothing after she was told she won Inside Business Nigeria:
Toyin Lawani releases photo of herself in sexy Muslim clothing after she was told she won't try it
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun photos she shared on social media. Oyo Gist:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun photos she shared on social media.
Toyin Lawani defends Nun outfit, says ‘Nigerians have refused to be liberated’ Lailas News:
Toyin Lawani defends Nun outfit, says ‘Nigerians have refused to be liberated’
Never Disrespect Our Religion Again, Davido’s Former PA Condemns Toyin Lawani’s Nun Outfit News Break:
Never Disrespect Our Religion Again, Davido’s Former PA Condemns Toyin Lawani’s Nun Outfit
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit Instablog 9ja:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit Gist Reel:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit FL Vibe:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit Newzandar News:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being dragged for wearing a raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit Luci Post:
Toyin Lawani defends herself after being called out over raunchy nun outfit
Toyin Lawani Shares Sexy Photo In Hijab After Being Dared Over Nun-themed Shoot Tori News:
Toyin Lawani Shares Sexy Photo In Hijab After Being Dared Over Nun-themed Shoot


   More Picks
1 12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria Super Eagles Final Training Before Lesotho AFCON Qualifier Match - My Celebrity & I, 11 hours ago
3 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
4 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 12 hours ago
5 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 Tribunal affirms Gov. Obaseki’s victory, dismisses 4 petitions seeking nullification - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
7 Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi - Information Nigeria, 12 hours ago
8 Sinach’s A Celebration Of Joy Concert To Stream Worldwide Exclusively On YouTube On Easter Sunday - Mojidelano, 23 hours ago
9 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 14 hours ago
10 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info