Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged Missing $9.5M: Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation
News photo Edujandon  - The CBN governor was summoned after the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide complained that the principal sum deposited, tenor, and rate of interest on the transaction were shrouded in secrecy.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, Senate Summons CBN Governor over alleged Missing $9.5m Daily Times:
Again, Senate Summons CBN Governor over alleged Missing $9.5m
Missing $9.5 Million: Nigerian Senate Gives Emefiele 72 Hours To Honour Invitation The Trent:
Missing $9.5 Million: Nigerian Senate Gives Emefiele 72 Hours To Honour Invitation
Alleged Missing $9.5M: Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation Sundiata Post:
Alleged Missing $9.5M: Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation
Missing $9.5 Million: Senate Gives Emefiele 72 Hours To Honour Invitation Naija Choice:
Missing $9.5 Million: Senate Gives Emefiele 72 Hours To Honour Invitation
Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation Gist 36:
Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation
Alleged Missing $9.5M: Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation Tori News:
Alleged Missing $9.5M: Senate Gives CBN Governor 72 hours To Honour Invitation


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 14 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 11 hours ago
5 Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi - Information Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 10 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 11 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info