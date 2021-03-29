Singer, Peter Okoye responds to fan who said he won't stream his music until he reunites with his twin

|
1
How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation,
19 hours ago
2
Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
3
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
4
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone,
5 hours ago
5
PHOTOS: Attahiru Promises To Rebuild Nigerian Army - Aledeh,
15 hours ago
6
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria,
7 hours ago
7
Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
9
PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist,
22 hours ago
10
It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I,
10 hours ago