Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Masquerades kneel before pastor to pray for them
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Masquerades kneel before pastor to pray for them
A viral photo of 3 masquerades paraded before a pastor to pray them, has generated mixed reactions among social media Read More >>
Masquerades kneel before ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as masquerades kneel for pastor to pray for them, Vanguard News:
Reactions as masquerades kneel for pastor to pray for them, 'Egungun being careful'
Moment 3 masquerades kneel before Legit:
Moment 3 masquerades kneel before 'pastor' for 'prayers', photo stirs reactions
Reactions trail viral photo of masquerades kneeling for pastor’s blessing The Nation:
Reactions trail viral photo of masquerades kneeling for pastor’s blessing
Reactions as masquerades kneel down for pastor to pray for them Yaba Left Online:
Reactions as masquerades kneel down for pastor to pray for them
"Maybe they gave their lives to Christ" - Reactions as pastor is spotted praying for masquerades Gist Reel:
"Maybe they gave their lives to Christ" - Reactions as pastor is spotted praying for masquerades
The moment three masquerades appeared to kneel down before a pastor for prayers Instablog 9ja:
The moment three masquerades appeared to kneel down before a pastor for prayers
Nigerians React As Masquerades Kneel For Pastor To Pray For Them Tori News:
Nigerians React As Masquerades Kneel For Pastor To Pray For Them


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
2 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 9 hours ago
6 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Sinach’s A Celebration Of Joy Concert To Stream Worldwide Exclusively On YouTube On Easter Sunday - Mojidelano, 20 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 Election tribunal dismisses petitions against Obaseki - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info