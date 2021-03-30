Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man buys church building, kicks out members for ‘disturbing’ the neighbourhood
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian Twitter user has narrated how a wealthy man acquired a church building and kicked out all its members over noise pollution. According to the the narrator with username @MrOdanz, the said event happened in his neighbourhood.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

