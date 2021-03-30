Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This is Not Art, it is Ghetto Rubbish: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Toyin Lawani’s Racy Nun Photos Tasteless
News photo Digest Naija  - Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed Toyin Lawani over her racy nun outfit calling her shameless and tasteless.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'It's disgusting, anti-Christ' - Fani-Kayode slams Toyin Lawani over nun-inspired dress
This is ghetto rubbish - FFK blasts Toyin Lawani over racy nun photos Legit:
This is ghetto rubbish - FFK blasts Toyin Lawani over racy nun photos
Femi Fani-Kayode: Toyin Lawani’s Nun Costume Is Evil Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Femi Fani-Kayode: Toyin Lawani’s Nun Costume Is Evil
Fani-Kayode calls fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, Ripples Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode calls fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, 'Anti-Christ' for posing in kinky nun outfit
Your News Break:
Your 'Nun' Outfit Blasphemous, Anti-Christ, Fani-Kayode Tells Toyin Lawani
This is disgusting and anti-christ! – Fani Kayode slams Toyin Lawani over indecent nun outfit Top Naija:
This is disgusting and anti-christ! – Fani Kayode slams Toyin Lawani over indecent nun outfit
Fani-Kayode Bashes Toyin Lawani For Wearing Nun Outfit The New Diplomat:
Fani-Kayode Bashes Toyin Lawani For Wearing Nun Outfit


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo warns Nigerians visa would be needed to Kano if country breaks up - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
2 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 14 hours ago
3 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
6 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 6 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info