Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Father of 6 arrested for alleged rape of neighbour’s daughter
Pulse Nigeria
- Nigerian Police Station entrance gate (NNN)
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares -
Encomium Magazine,
22 hours ago
2
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine -
Salone,
14 hours ago
3
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit -
Naija Diary,
11 hours ago
5
Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi -
Information Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test -
Within Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
10 hours ago
8
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip -
Fresh News,
11 hours ago
9
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army -
Nigerian Eye,
12 hours ago
10
It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women -
My Celebrity & I,
19 hours ago
