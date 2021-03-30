Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday said it had rescued eight kidnapped victims and recovered an AK-49 rifle in Galadimawa, Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police rescue eight kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Police rescue eight kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna - Punch Newspapers
Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna Daily Times:
Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna
Police Rescue Eight Kidnapped Travellers In Kaduna, Recover AK-47 Channels Television:
Police Rescue Eight Kidnapped Travellers In Kaduna, Recover AK-47
Police rescue another eight kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna The News Guru:
Police rescue another eight kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle in Kaduna
Police rescue 8 people abducted in Kaduna News Wire NGR:
Police rescue 8 people abducted in Kaduna
Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle from bandits in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria:
Police rescue 8 kidnap victims, recover AK-49 rifle from bandits in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 12 hours ago
3 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 15 hours ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
6 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 13 hours ago
7 Comedian Woli Arole releases stunning pre-wedding photos, to tie the knot in April - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info