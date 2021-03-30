Post News
News at a Glance
Nothing is permanent with any man. Enjoy your own time and leave him — Actress Onyii Alexx
Instablog 9ja
- Nothing is permanent with any man.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nothing is permanent with any man, just enjoy your time and go - Actress Onyii Alex
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nothing Is Permanent With A Man, Just Enjoy – Onyii Alexx
Gist Reel:
"Nothing is permanent with any man, just enjoy your time and go" - Actress, Onyii Alex
Gist 36:
“Nothing Is Permanent With Any Man, Just Enjoy Your Time And Go”
Tori News:
"Nothing Is Permanent With Any Man, Just Enjoy Your Time And Go" - Actress Onyii Alex Tells Ladies
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nothing is permanent with any man, just enjoy your time and go - Actress Onyii Alex advises women - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
CCT chairman, Danladi caught on camera assaulting security guard -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
11 hours ago
3
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
1 day ago
4
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
7
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
24 hours ago
8
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
9
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
