News at a Glance
Military asks National Assembly for more funding for research, development
Pulse Nigeria
- Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Military asks NASS for more funding for research, development
Independent:
Military Asks NASS For More Funding For Research, Development
Ripples Nigeria:
Military implores NASS to ensure availability of funds for research, development
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian Military seeks increased funding for research
News Diary Online:
Military asks NASS for more funding for research, development Newsdiaryonline
Prompt News:
Military asks NASS for more funding for research, development
More Picks
1
12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
2
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares -
Encomium Magazine,
19 hours ago
3
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine -
Salone,
11 hours ago
4
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
7 hours ago
5
Tribunal affirms Gov. Obaseki’s victory, dismisses 4 petitions seeking nullification -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
6
Sinach’s A Celebration Of Joy Concert To Stream Worldwide Exclusively On YouTube On Easter Sunday -
Mojidelano,
21 hours ago
7
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test -
Within Nigeria,
13 hours ago
8
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army -
Nigerian Eye,
9 hours ago
9
It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women -
My Celebrity & I,
16 hours ago
10
Buhari meets National Assembly leadership over supplementary budget -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
