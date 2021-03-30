Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aregbesola Launches Fast Passport Processing Centre For Immigration Service
News photo Leadership  - Adegwu John, Abuja Minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has launched a new automated fast passport processing centre aimed to eradicate challenges Nigerians face in the administration of passport in Nigeria. The centre, Maitama Passport Express ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

