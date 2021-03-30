Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Talent hunt: D’banj gifts N6m to upcoming artiste, others
The Eagle Online  - The reward came through the CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform founded by D’banj and supported by Heritage Bank.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Talent Hunt: D’banj Gifts N6m To Upcoming Artiste, Others Independent:
Talent Hunt: D’banj Gifts N6m To Upcoming Artiste, Others
Talent Hunt: D’banj gifts N6m to upcoming artiste, others Prompt News:
Talent Hunt: D’banj gifts N6m to upcoming artiste, others
D’banj gifts upcoming artiste, others N6m PM News:
D’banj gifts upcoming artiste, others N6m
Maritime First Newspaper:
Talent Hunt: D’banj gifts N6m to upcoming artiste, others
Talent Hunt: D’banj Gifts Upcoming Artiste, Others N6m The New Diplomat:
Talent Hunt: D’banj Gifts Upcoming Artiste, Others N6m
Glamsquad Magazine:
CREAM: D’banj Gifts Upcoming Artiste, Others N6m


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 14 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 17 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 13 hours ago
4 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
5 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 14 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 13 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 14 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info