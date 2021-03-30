Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put The Country Into Jeopardy – Rotimi Amaechi Speaks On Delayed Chinese Loan Approval
Naija Diary
- Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the selfishness of some lawmakers has put the country into jeopardy following a probe of the 2018 Chinese loan agreement.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
'Selfish lawmakers put Nigeria in jeopardy' -- Amaechi speaks on delayed China loan approval
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Chinese loan: Selfishness of some lawmakers has put the country into jeopardy - Rotimi Amaechi
Naija Loaded:
Chinese Loan: Selfish Lawmakers Have Put Nigeria In Jeopardy – Amaechi Blasts House of Rep
Nigerian Eye:
‘Selfish lawmakers put Nigeria in jeopardy’ — Amaechi speaks on delayed China loan approval
Sundiata Post:
Chinese Loan: Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put Nigeria Into Jeopardy – Rotimi Amaechi
Within Nigeria:
Amaechi opens up on delayed China loan approval, says selfish lawmakers put Nigeria in jeopardy
Edujandon:
How ‘Selfish Lawmakers Put Nigeria in Jeopardy’ — Amaechi Speaks on China Loan (Details below)
Naija News:
Chinese Loan: Selfish Lawmakers Have Put Nigeria In Jeopardy – Amaechi
Gist 36:
Chinese Loan: Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put Nigeria Into Jeopardy
Tori News:
Chinese Loan: Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put Nigeria Into Jeopardy - Rotimi Amaechi
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
4 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
13 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
4
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
5 hours ago
6
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
7
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
8
Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put The Country Into Jeopardy – Rotimi Amaechi Speaks On Delayed Chinese Loan Approval -
Naija Diary,
21 hours ago
9
President Buhari Arrives London for Medical Check Up -
Gist Lovers,
6 hours ago
10
Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari’ll Have Medical Checkup, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK -
Nigeria Tunes,
20 hours ago
