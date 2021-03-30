Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CCT chairman, Danladi caught on camera assaulting security guard
Premium Times  - Despite video evidence, a CCT official denies the assault allegation, saying it was Mr Danladi that was assaulted.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged Assault: Group Calls For CCT Chairman Leadership:
Alleged Assault: Group Calls For CCT Chairman's Resignation
The Cable:
CCT chairman assaults security officer in Abuja, says 'the guard was rude'
The Breaking Times:
'I Was Rather Assaulted' — CCT Chairman Denies Assaulting Security Guard - Breaking Times
CCT Chairman Assault: I was assaulted by the guard – Danladi Umar Lailas News:
CCT Chairman Assault: I was assaulted by the guard – Danladi Umar
Assault Saga: I Was Rather Assaulted — CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar The Nigeria Lawyer:
Assault Saga: I Was Rather Assaulted — CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar
VIDEO: Watch enraged CCT Chair, Danladi Umar openly assaults security guard in Abuja The News Guru:
VIDEO: Watch enraged CCT Chair, Danladi Umar openly assaults security guard in Abuja
Nigerian Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar Caught On Camera Assaulting A Security Guard (Video) Observers Times:
Nigerian Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar Caught On Camera Assaulting A Security Guard (Video)
"He Was Rude" - Justice Umar Danladi Reveals Why He Assaulted Security Guard In Abuja Kanyi Daily:
"He Was Rude" - Justice Umar Danladi Reveals Why He Assaulted Security Guard In Abuja


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 50 mins ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 10 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
10 Man buys church building, kicks out members for ‘disturbing’ the neighbourhood - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info