Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu clarifies self on bogus demand for recruitment of 50 million youths into Nigerian Army
News photo The News Guru  - National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said he never meant that the Federal Government should employ 50 million but 5 million youths into the Nigerian Army to boost fight against terrorism, banditry and ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu clarifies statement on recruitment into Police, Army Vanguard News:
Tinubu clarifies statement on recruitment into Police, Army
Tinubu meant recruitment of 50,000 not 50 million youths into Army ― Media aide Nigerian Tribune:
Tinubu meant recruitment of 50,000 not 50 million youths into Army ― Media aide
I want 50,000 youths drafted into army NOT 50m I mistakenly said, Tinubu clarifies The Cable:
I want 50,000 youths drafted into army NOT 50m I mistakenly said, Tinubu clarifies
Army Recruitment: I Mentioned 50 Million Youths In Error, Says Tinubu Channels Television:
Army Recruitment: I Mentioned 50 Million Youths In Error, Says Tinubu
Asiwaju seeks recruitment of 50000 Youth into security agencies not 50 million TVC News:
Asiwaju seeks recruitment of 50000 Youth into security agencies not 50 million
Tinubu recants, says ‘I mentioned 50 million youth recruitment into army, in error’ The Street Journal:
Tinubu recants, says ‘I mentioned 50 million youth recruitment into army, in error’
I mentioned recruitment of 50m youths in error, says Tinubu News Verge:
I mentioned recruitment of 50m youths in error, says Tinubu
I Meant To Say 5 Million, Not 50 Million Youths for Nigerian Army Recruitment- Tinubu NPO Reports:
I Meant To Say 5 Million, Not 50 Million Youths for Nigerian Army Recruitment- Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 12 hours ago
3 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 15 hours ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
6 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 13 hours ago
7 Comedian Woli Arole releases stunning pre-wedding photos, to tie the knot in April - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info