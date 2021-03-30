Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalized by soldiers and civilians in India (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A video that’s made its way to the internet shows some Nigerian men crying out in pain as they were being brutally assaulted by soldiers and civilians in India. A Twitter user who shared the video revealed that the brutality is suspected to be in ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian men cry as they Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian men cry as they're brutalised by soldiers and civilians in India (video)
Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers and civilians in India (video) Newzandar News:
Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers and civilians in India (video)
Nigerian Men Cry As They Are Brutalized By Soldiers & Civilians In India (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Nigerian Men Cry As They Are Brutalized By Soldiers & Civilians In India (VIDEO)
Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers & civilians in India (Video) Luci Post:
Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers & civilians in India (Video)
VIDEO: Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers and civilians in India Monte Oz Live:
VIDEO: Nigerian men cry as they’re brutalised by soldiers and civilians in India
Tragic Video Shows Nigerian Men Crying As They’re Flogged With Iron Rod by Soldiers And Civilians in India (Video) Gist 36:
Tragic Video Shows Nigerian Men Crying As They’re Flogged With Iron Rod by Soldiers And Civilians in India (Video)
Tragic Video Shows Nigerian Men Crying As They Tori News:
Tragic Video Shows Nigerian Men Crying As They're Flogged With Iron Rod by Soldiers And Civilians in India (Video)


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 13 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put The Country Into Jeopardy – Rotimi Amaechi Speaks On Delayed Chinese Loan Approval - Naija Diary, 21 hours ago
9 President Buhari Arrives London for Medical Check Up - Gist Lovers, 6 hours ago
10 Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari’ll Have Medical Checkup, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - Nigeria Tunes, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info