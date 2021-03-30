There’s no pure-breed Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba; only pure-breed Nigerians, By Fredrick Nwabufo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I,
24 hours ago