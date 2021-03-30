Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kill former PDP chairman, abduct his wife in Niger
Within Nigeria  - A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, Hon. Suleiman Ishaya and his abducted wife have been killed by gunmen.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

