Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2021 budget: Reps approve N1.679trn revenue for Customs
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2021 budget: Reps approve N1.679trn revenue for Customs

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, approved N1.679 trillion revenue for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the year 2021.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps raise Customs’ revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021 Vanguard News:
Reps raise Customs’ revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021
Reps raise Customs’ revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021 AIT:
Reps raise Customs’ revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021
Reps raise Custom’s 2021 budget to N1.679trn Peoples Daily:
Reps raise Custom’s 2021 budget to N1.679trn
Reps raise Custom’s revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021 budget Business Day:
Reps raise Custom’s revenue target to N1.679trn in 2021 budget
Customs Target N1.4trn Revenue As House Insists On N1.68trn Economic Confidential:
Customs Target N1.4trn Revenue As House Insists On N1.68trn
Customs targets N1.4tr revenue as Reps insist on N1.68tr Online Nigeria:
Customs targets N1.4tr revenue as Reps insist on N1.68tr


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 51 mins ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 10 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 23 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
10 Man buys church building, kicks out members for ‘disturbing’ the neighbourhood - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info