Court Fixes April 16 For Judgment In Suit Challenging Adamu Mohammed’s Tenure Elongation
Information Nigeria  - The suit challenging the legality of the three-month tenure extension of Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, by President Muhammadu Buhari. has been fixed for April 16 by a Federal High Court in Abuja. Recall that Maxwell Opara, a ...

3 hours ago
