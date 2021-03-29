|
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine,
23 hours ago
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
12 hours ago
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone,
15 hours ago
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit,
11 hours ago
Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times,
7 hours ago
“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary,
13 hours ago
Comedian Woli Arole releases stunning pre-wedding photos, to tie the knot in April - Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria,
17 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC,
12 hours ago
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News,
12 hours ago