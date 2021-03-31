Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two NCC Directors, Wakil, Asaju Bag NIEEE Fellowship
News Diary Online  - Two directors of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Bako Wakil and Oluwatoyin Asaju have been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical [...]

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 11 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 20 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 11 hours ago
6 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
7 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
8 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
9 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 4 hours ago
