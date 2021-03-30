Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure
News photo Republican Nigeria  - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said the routine overseas medical checkup embarked by President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct indictment of the Presidency’s failure to fix the nation’s healthcare system.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari The Nation:
Buhari's overseas treatment a badge of failure - PDP
UK medical checkup: Buhari has failed - PDP Daily Post:
UK medical checkup: Buhari has failed - PDP
The Cable:
.@officialKolaO, the @OfficialPDPNig spokesman, said @MBuhari’s routine medical checkup abroad is a direct indictment on his administration’s failure to fix Nigeria’s healthcare system.
PDP flays Buhari over foreign medical trip Premium Times:
PDP flays Buhari over foreign medical trip
Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP
Think Of Other Nigerians, Your Overseas Treatment Is A Badge Of Failure, PDP Tells Buhari Independent:
Think Of Other Nigerians, Your Overseas Treatment Is A Badge Of Failure, PDP Tells Buhari
Buhari’s medical checkup abroad is badge of failure in healthcare – PDP PM News:
Buhari’s medical checkup abroad is badge of failure in healthcare – PDP
Buhari’s foreign medical trip, badge of failure – PDP Daily Nigerian:
Buhari’s foreign medical trip, badge of failure – PDP
UK medical checkup: Buhari has failed – PDP Nigerian Eye:
UK medical checkup: Buhari has failed – PDP
Buhari’s London medical treatment, an indictment of failure to fix Nigeria’s healthcare system, says PDP Global Upfront:
Buhari’s London medical treatment, an indictment of failure to fix Nigeria’s healthcare system, says PDP
Buhari Naija News:
Buhari's London Medical Trip Insensitive, Sign Of Failure - PDP


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 18 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
5 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 16 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 15 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 15 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 17 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info