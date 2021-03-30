Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari’s London medical trip started before he became president –Garba Shehu
Nigerian Eye
- Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said the President, Muhammadu Buhari, began his yearly medical trip to London even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president in 2015.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari’s London medical trip started before he became president –Garba Shehu - Punch Newspapers
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Buhari not a medical tourist, he has retained UK doctors for 30 years - Garba Shehu
Naija Loaded:
Garba Shehu Gives Update On How Buhari’s Medical Visitation To London Started
Signal:
Buhari Has Been Traveling to London for Treatment Before He Became President – Garba Shehu
Information Nigeria:
Garba Shehu Defends Buhari’s London Trip, Says President Not A Medical Tourist
The Point:
Medical trip: Buhari will continue to rule Nigeria from London – Garba Shehu
Naija News:
Garba Shehu: Buhari Wise To Embark On UK Medical Trip
News Breakers:
Buhari Will Continue to Govern Nigeria from London – Presidency
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
7 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
16 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
4
Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie -
Nigerian Eye,
5 hours ago
5
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
6
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years -
Nigerian Eye,
8 hours ago
9
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
8 hours ago
10
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
