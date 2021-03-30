Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari’s London medical trip started before he became president –Garba Shehu
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said the President, Muhammadu Buhari, began his yearly medical trip to London even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president in 2015.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 16 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
9 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
