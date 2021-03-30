Lawyer reveals she turned down a marriage proposal because she was broke

Lawyer reveals she turned down a marriage proposal because she was broke

A Nigerian lady on Twitter, has revealed the reason why she turned down a marriage proposal from a potential suitor. Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogLawyer reveals she turned down a marriage proposal because she was brokeA Nigerian lady on Twitter, has revealed the reason why she turned down a marriage proposal from a potential suitor.



News Credibility Score: 99%