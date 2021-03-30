Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NIN: Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards in April
News photo Nigerian Eye  - A Federal High Court in Lagos State has barred the Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers next month.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

