Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It Was an Accidental Verbal Mistake, I Want the Expansion of Armed Forces by 50,000 and not the 50 Million – Tinubu
My Celebrity & I  - Former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu has backtracked on his earlier comment of 50 million youth being recruited into the Nigerian army.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million - Tinubu Linda Ikeji Blog:
It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million - Tinubu
It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million – Tinubu Newzandar News:
It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million – Tinubu
Salone:
UPDATE – It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million – Tinubu
It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million -- Tinubu backtracks on his earlier comment of 50 million youth being recruited into the Nigerian army. Instablog 9ja:
It was an accidental verbal mistake, I want the expansion of armed forces by 50,000 and not the 50 million -- Tinubu backtracks on his earlier comment of 50 million youth being recruited into the Nigerian army.
I Made A Verbal Mistake, I Want The Expansion Of The Army By 50,000, Not 50 Million – Tinubu Naija on Point:
I Made A Verbal Mistake, I Want The Expansion Of The Army By 50,000, Not 50 Million – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 13 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
4 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Selfishness Of Some Lawmakers Has Put The Country Into Jeopardy – Rotimi Amaechi Speaks On Delayed Chinese Loan Approval - Naija Diary, 21 hours ago
9 President Buhari Arrives London for Medical Check Up - Gist Lovers, 6 hours ago
10 Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari’ll Have Medical Checkup, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - Nigeria Tunes, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info