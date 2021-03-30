Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056
Aledeh  - Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday announced 121 new COVID-19 infections, which take the total confirmed cases in the country to 162,762. NCDC reports that the new cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and FCT. A State-by- ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

