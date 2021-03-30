Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari’ll Have Medical Checkup, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK
Nigeria Tunes  - Sahara Omoyele Sowore Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London hospital where President Muhammadu Buhari plans to have a medical checkup.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari’ll Have Medical Checkup, @YeleSowore Tells Nigerians In UK
Occupy London hospital where Buhari The Punch:
Occupy London hospital where Buhari'll be, Sowore tells Nigerians in UK - Punch Newspapers
‘Occupy Buhari’s hospital, Abuja House in London,’ Sowore tells Nigerians in UK Ripples Nigeria:
‘Occupy Buhari’s hospital, Abuja House in London,’ Sowore tells Nigerians in UK
Sowore urges Nigerians in London to take massive protest to Buhari in UK hospital The News Guru:
Sowore urges Nigerians in London to take massive protest to Buhari in UK hospital
Occupy London hospital where Buhari’ll be, Sowore tells Nigerians in UK ——————- A human rights activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London... ; Nigerian Eye:
Occupy London hospital where Buhari’ll be, Sowore tells Nigerians in UK ——————- A human rights activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London... ;
Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari Will Be - Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK Tori News:
Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari Will Be - Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 20 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 23 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
5 I begged Niger Republic to let Nigeria construct free railway for them – Amaechi - Nigerian Eye, 17 hours ago
6 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 20 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
10 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info