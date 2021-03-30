Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BREAKING – “You Can Now Stop Praying For Davido, Chioma’s Bride Price Has Been Refunded” -Kemi Olunloyo
Salone
- Well known USA trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo alleges that Chioma Rowland’s bride price has been refunded, leaving Davido with no right of claiming his son, Ifeanyi, according to Igbo traditions.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Chioma’s bride price has been refunded" – Kemi Olunloyo spills alleged details on Davido and Chioma’s relationship
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Chioma’s Family Refunded The Bride Price Davido Paid On Their Daughter
Correct NG:
Chioma’s bride price has been refunded – Kemi Olunloyo spills details on Davido and Chioma’s relationship
Gist Reel:
"Chioma's bride price has been refunded" - Kemi Olunloyo says as regards custody of Davido's son
Newzandar News:
“Chioma’s bride price has been refunded” – Kemi Olunloyo says as regards custody of Davido’s son
Naija Diary:
“Chioma’s Bride Price Has Been Refunded” – Kemi Olunloyo Says As Regards Custody Of Davido’s Son
Luci Post:
“Chioma’s bride price has been refunded” – Kemi Olunloyo says as regards custody of Davido’s son
Instablog 9ja:
Chioma’s bride price has been refunded – Kemi Olunloyo alleges in the face of Davido's cheating rumour
More Picks
1
CCT chairman, Danladi caught on camera assaulting security guard -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
11 hours ago
3
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
1 day ago
4
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
7
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
24 hours ago
8
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
9
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
