Rivers Assembly affirms Simeon Amadi as Chief Judge

1
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
20 hours ago
2
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone,
23 hours ago
3
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit,
19 hours ago
4
Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times,
14 hours ago
5
I begged Niger Republic to let Nigeria construct free railway for them – Amaechi - Nigerian Eye,
17 hours ago
6
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria,
9 hours ago
7
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC,
19 hours ago
8
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News,
20 hours ago
9
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye,
21 hours ago
10
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian,
12 hours ago