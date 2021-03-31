Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari Arrives London for Medical Check Up
News photo Gist Lovers  - President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London, the United Kingdom for his routine medical check-up.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 CCT chairman, Danladi caught on camera assaulting security guard - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 1 day ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 1 day ago
8 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
9 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
