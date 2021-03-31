Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
You All Are Miserable – Shade Ladipo Drags Those Mocking Chioma Following New Pictures Of Davido Kissing His New Bae
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Media personality Shade Ladipo has slammed those who are mocking Chioma on social media after new photos of Davido kissing his new bae Mya Yafai surfaced online.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
''You are stupid and miserable''- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over pictures of Davido with another woman
Yaba Left Online:
"You are stupid and miserable" - Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido kissing Mya
Inside Business Nigeria:
''You are stupid and miserable''- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido with another woman
Pulse Nigeria:
Media personality Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido with another woman
Lailas News:
”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over cheating
Salone:
DAVIDO SAGA -”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over pictures of Davido with another woman
Gist Reel:
Media personality, Shade Ladipo, comes for ladies mocking Chef Chioma.
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘You should donate your pum to Bob’ Shade Ladipo, shells ladies mocking Chioma over the collapse of her relationship with Davido
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
7 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
16 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
4
Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie -
Nigerian Eye,
5 hours ago
5
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
6
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years -
Nigerian Eye,
8 hours ago
9
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
8 hours ago
10
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
