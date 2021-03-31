Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You All Are Miserable – Shade Ladipo Drags Those Mocking Chioma Following New Pictures Of Davido Kissing His New Bae
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Media personality Shade Ladipo has slammed those who are mocking Chioma on social media after new photos of Davido kissing his new bae Mya Yafai surfaced online.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
''You are stupid and miserable''- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over pictures of Davido with another woman
"You are stupid and miserable" - Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido kissing Mya Yaba Left Online:
"You are stupid and miserable" - Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido kissing Mya
Inside Business Nigeria:
''You are stupid and miserable''- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido with another woman
Media personality Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido with another woman Pulse Nigeria:
Media personality Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma over pictures of Davido with another woman
”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over cheating Lailas News:
”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over cheating
DAVIDO SAGA -”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over pictures of Davido with another woman Salone:
DAVIDO SAGA -”You are stupid and miserable”- Media personality, Shade Ladipo slams ladies mocking Chioma Rowland over pictures of Davido with another woman
Media personality, Shade Ladipo, comes for ladies mocking Chef Chioma. Gist Reel:
Media personality, Shade Ladipo, comes for ladies mocking Chef Chioma.
‘You should donate your pum to Bob’ Shade Ladipo, shells ladies mocking Chioma over the collapse of her relationship with Davido Kemi Filani Blog:
‘You should donate your pum to Bob’ Shade Ladipo, shells ladies mocking Chioma over the collapse of her relationship with Davido


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 16 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
9 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info