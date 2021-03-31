Post News
News at a Glance
A Nigerian man Kenneth Ezi, has been arrested with drugs worth N10m in India.
Gist Reel
- A Nigerian man Kenneth Ezi, has been arrested with drugs worth N10m in India.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian man arrested with drugs worth N10m in India
Instablog 9ja:
A Nigerian man has been arrested with drugs worth about N10m in India
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Nigerian man arrested with drugs worth N10m in India
Gist 36:
Nigerian Man Arrested With Drugs Worth N10 Million In India
Newzandar News:
Nigerian man arrested with drugs worth N10m in India
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Arrested With Drugs Worth N10 Million In India
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
13 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
22 hours ago
3
Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike -
Naija News,
6 hours ago
4
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
5
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years -
Nigerian Eye,
14 hours ago
6
Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK -
News Break,
12 hours ago
7
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
8
NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN -
News Wire NGR,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari Condemns Attempted Coup In Niger Republic, Says Nigeria Can’t Be Indifferent -
Independent,
1 hour ago
10
In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
