Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times
Yaba Left Online
- Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times
51 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Wikipedia locks Tinubu's page for 'persistent vandalism' after age is edited 84 times
Legit:
Tinubu's age reduction from 79 to 69 on his Wikipedia page tear Nigerians apart
Lailas News:
Wikipedia locks Tinubu’s page after age is edited 84 times
The News Guru:
Trending: Wikipedia locks Tinubu’s page for ‘persistent vandalism’ over multiple age editing(84 times)
Gist Reel:
Wikipedia locks Tinubu’s page for persistent vandalism after his age was edited 84 times.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Wikipedia locks Tinubu’s page for ‘persistent vandalism’ after age is edited 84 times
Within Nigeria:
Wikipedia locks Tinubu’s page after age is edited 84 times » NEWS
Instablog 9ja:
Wikipedia reportedly locks Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s page over age-related kerfuffle
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
59 mins ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
10 hours ago
3
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
22 hours ago
5
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
6
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
23 hours ago
7
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip -
Fresh News,
23 hours ago
8
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
9
LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
10
Man buys church building, kicks out members for ‘disturbing’ the neighbourhood -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...