News at a Glance
2023: Tinubu’ll be part of those to make youth president – Yahaya Bello
Daily Post
- The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed optimism that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be part of those to enthrone a youthful president in 2023.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info Stride:
2023: Tinubu Will Be Part Of Those To Make Youth President — Yahaya Bello
PUO Reports:
2023 Election: Tinubu’ll be part of those to make youth president – Bello
Infotrust News:
2023: Tinubu’ll Be Part Of Those To Make Youth President – Yahaya Bello
Fresh News:
Tinubu’ll be part of those to enthrone a youth President come 2023 – Yahaya Bello
Kemi Filani Blog:
Tinubu’ll be part of those to enthrone a youth president come 2023 – Yahaya Bello
More Picks
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. -
Oyo Gist,
8 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 -
Aledeh,
17 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
4
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years -
Nigerian Eye,
10 hours ago
6
Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards on April NIN linkage deadline -
Nigerian Eye,
10 hours ago
7
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
8
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
9
Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK -
News Break,
8 hours ago
10
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) -
The Info NG,
10 hours ago
