Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK
News Break  - Kenneth Afor Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has charged Nigerians living in the United Kingdom to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country for his medical checkup.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

