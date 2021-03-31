Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trial Of Embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today
News photo Channels Television  - The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat resumes today at a Kaduna state high court sitting in the state capital.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today Daily Times:
Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today
Court Adjourns Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakazky to 25th May, 2021 TVC News:
Court Adjourns Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakazky to 25th May, 2021
Again, Court Adjourns Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakazky Information Nigeria:
Again, Court Adjourns Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakazky
Trial Of Embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today Fresh News:
Trial Of Embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today
Again, Kaduna Court Adjourns Trial Of El-Zakazky Global Village Extra:
Again, Kaduna Court Adjourns Trial Of El-Zakazky
Trial of embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky resumes today Core TV News:
Trial of embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky resumes today


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 11 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 20 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 11 hours ago
6 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
7 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
8 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
9 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info