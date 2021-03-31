Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Can Never Date Davido, He’s My Brother – Albanian singer, Enisa Declares
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Stunning Albanian singer Enisa has shut down claims on social media that she may ever get into a relationship with singer Davido. The singer addressed the issue and concerns on her Twitter page after fans claimed that she may become the singer’s newest ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Enisa: Why I The Cable:
Enisa: Why I'll never date Davido
Why I can never date Davido – US singer, Enisa reveals Correct NG:
Why I can never date Davido – US singer, Enisa reveals
Why I’ll never date Davido -Enisa Nigerian Eye:
Why I’ll never date Davido -Enisa
"Noo Never", American Singer Enisa Says She Can Never Date Davido Because He’s… (Details below) Edujandon:
"Noo Never", American Singer Enisa Says She Can Never Date Davido Because He’s… (Details below)
Why I can never date Davido – US singer, Enisa reveals Newzandar News:
Why I can never date Davido – US singer, Enisa reveals


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 17 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
4 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 10 hours ago
6 Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards on April NIN linkage deadline - Nigerian Eye, 10 hours ago
7 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 8 hours ago
10 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info