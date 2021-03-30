Why we are expanding Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi road – Fashola

|
1
Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist,
8 hours ago
2
121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh,
17 hours ago
3
Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
4
Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye,
10 hours ago
6
Court bars FG from blocking SIM cards on April NIN linkage deadline - Nigerian Eye,
10 hours ago
7
President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
8
PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
9
Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break,
8 hours ago
10
Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG,
10 hours ago