Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested – Ortom Fresh News - Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has assured that the killers of Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Ngugban would be arrested and prosecuted. Ortom made the promise in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase on Wednesday in Makurdi. Ngugban, the assistant ...



News Credibility Score: 99%