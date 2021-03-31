Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested – Ortom
Fresh News  - Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has assured that the killers of Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Ngugban would be arrested and prosecuted. Ortom made the promise in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase on Wednesday in Makurdi. Ngugban, the assistant ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Killers of Catholic priest won’t go scot-free, Ortom vows The Guardian:
Killers of Catholic priest won’t go scot-free, Ortom vows
Ortom condemns killing of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala Nigerian Tribune:
Ortom condemns killing of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala
Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested – Ortom Leadership:
Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested – Ortom
Killers of Catholic priest’ll be arrested - Ortom The Sun:
Killers of Catholic priest’ll be arrested - Ortom
Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested, Says Ortom News Break:
Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested, Says Ortom
Killers of Benue Catholic priest will be arrested - Ortom The News Guru:
Killers of Benue Catholic priest will be arrested - Ortom
Killers of Catholic priest will be arrested - Governor Ortom Inside Business Nigeria:
Killers of Catholic priest will be arrested - Governor Ortom


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 15 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 21 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
7 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
8 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 14 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info