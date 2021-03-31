Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafran Boys: CCT Chairman Danladi under fire over tribalistic comment
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Biafran Boys: CCT Chairman Danladi under fire over tribalistic comment
Biafran Boys: Nigerians have called out Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau over an offensive statement he Read More >>
...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafran Boys: CCT Chairman, Umar Danladi under attack Daily Post:
Biafran Boys: CCT Chairman, Umar Danladi under attack
Assault Video: Usage Of The Punch:
Assault Video: Usage Of 'BIAFRAN Boys' In CCT Chairman's Statement Sparks Outrage The usage of "BIAFRAN Boys" in the statement issued by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, following the viral video, where he was caught on camera ph
SHOCKING!!! Biafran Boys Attacked Me – CCT Chairman, Umar Danladi Denies Assaulting Security Guard Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!!! Biafran Boys Attacked Me – CCT Chairman, Umar Danladi Denies Assaulting Security Guard
CCT chairman Danladi Umar accused of bigotry after calling opponents in assault case Pulse Nigeria:
CCT chairman Danladi Umar accused of bigotry after calling opponents in assault case 'Biafran Boys'
Nigerians enraged as CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar refers to Nigerians as "BIAFRAN BOYS" in an official statement Oyo Gist:
Nigerians enraged as CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar refers to Nigerians as "BIAFRAN BOYS" in an official statement


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 10 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
4 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 9 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 DPR Assures Nigerians Of Petroleum Products Availability During Easter - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info