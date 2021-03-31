Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Nigeria is struggling’ – British high commissioner expresses concern over insecurity
News photo The Street Journal  - Catriona Laing, the British high commissioner to Nigeria, has expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'Nigeria is struggling' -- British high commissioner expresses concern over insecurity
We’re Extremely Concerned Over Rising Insecurity In Nigeria – British High Commissioner News Break:
We’re Extremely Concerned Over Rising Insecurity In Nigeria – British High Commissioner
Britain is worried about insecurity in Nigeria – British High Commissioner News Wire NGR:
Britain is worried about insecurity in Nigeria – British High Commissioner
Nigeria’s security situation deteriorating – British high commissioner Catriona Laing PM News:
Nigeria’s security situation deteriorating – British high commissioner Catriona Laing
Britain Expresses Concern Over Insecurity In Nigeria Naija News:
Britain Expresses Concern Over Insecurity In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 16 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
9 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info