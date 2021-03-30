Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air Peace deploys Boeing 777 to Enugu, increases flights to Owerri, Asaba-NigPilot
Nigerian Pilot  - As part of efforts to ensure sufficient flights to meet the travel needs of Nigerians during this Easter season, Air Peace, has deployed one of its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft to service the Enugu route.

2 hours ago
