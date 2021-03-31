Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s security situation worsening – British high commissioner Catriona Laing laments
Kemi Filani Blog  - Catriona Laing, the British high commissioner to Nigeria, said she’s worried over the country’s failing security situation, despite the country’s help from the UK government.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

British envoy laments Nigeria’s worsening insecurity The Guardian:
British envoy laments Nigeria’s worsening insecurity
British envoy expresses concern over Nigeria’s worsening security situation The Nation:
British envoy expresses concern over Nigeria’s worsening security situation
British Envoy Expresses Concern Over Nigeria’s Worsening Security Situation The Nigeria Lawyer:
British Envoy Expresses Concern Over Nigeria’s Worsening Security Situation
Nigeria’s insecurity worsening, says British envoy The Eagle Online:
Nigeria’s insecurity worsening, says British envoy
Insecurity In Nigeria Is Getting Worse – British Envoy Laments Anaedo Online:
Insecurity In Nigeria Is Getting Worse – British Envoy Laments
Nigerian Insecurities Worsening – British Envoy Dez Mayorz:
Nigerian Insecurities Worsening – British Envoy


   More Picks
1 FULL LIST: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards — after Grammy win - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
2 Rivers: Why I Fired Environment Commissioner – Wike - Naija News, 13 hours ago
3 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 22 hours ago
4 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
5 Chase Buhari Back To Nigeria For His Medical Check-up, Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK - News Break, 20 hours ago
6 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
7 NIN: Court bars Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
8 In Buhari’s absence, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
9 Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Police told to arrest CCT Chairman for assaulting security guard - See Naija, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info