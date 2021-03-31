Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Busola & Timi Dakolo Serenade Each Other As They Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Celebrity couple Busola and Timi Dakolo are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today and the couple has taken to their respective social media pages to celebrate each other and also pen the sweetest messages.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Timi Dakolo and wife celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet words Legit:
Singer Timi Dakolo and wife celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet words
Timi, Busola Dakolo mark 9th wedding anniversary The Cable:
Timi, Busola Dakolo mark 9th wedding anniversary
Timi Dakolo celebrates wife Busola on their 9th wedding anniversary with hilarious message Pulse Nigeria:
Timi Dakolo celebrates wife Busola on their 9th wedding anniversary with hilarious message
Singer Timi Dakolo And Wife Busola Celebrate Wedding Anniversary... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Singer Timi Dakolo And Wife Busola Celebrate Wedding Anniversary...
Singer, Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola celebrates 9th wedding anniversary Gist Reel:
Singer, Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola celebrates 9th wedding anniversary
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary Gist 36:
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Singer Timi Dakolo celebrates 9th year wedding Anniversary with his wife,Busola(photos) Correct Kid:
Singer Timi Dakolo celebrates 9th year wedding Anniversary with his wife,Busola(photos)
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary Online Nigeria:
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Timi Dakolo And Wife, Busola Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 Rotimi Amaechi reveals that he begged Niger Republic govt to allow Nigeria construct railway from Kano State into Maradi. - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
2 121 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Hits 162,762, Deaths Now 2,056 - Aledeh, 16 hours ago
3 Wikipedia locks Bola Tinubu’s page after his age was tampered 84 times - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
4 Feminism is the reason women are beaten up in marriage -Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Oduduwa security outfit launched in Ogun as youths storm Alake’s palace [Photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
6 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Customs propose ban on importation of vehicles used for more than seven years - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
9 Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
10 LASU V-C: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates special visitation panel - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info