Easter Celebrations: Oyo NSCDC Deploys 2500 Personnel Across LGs Inside Oyo - Oyo State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Iskilu Akinsanya, has announced deployment of two thousand five hundred (2500) officers of the Corps to all the 33 Local Government and 35 LCDAs. He stated this during the weekly ...



News Credibility Score: 99%