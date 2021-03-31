News at a Glance

NSE celebrates Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Business Day - The Ex-Officio, National Council, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE on March 31, 2021.



